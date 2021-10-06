 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man pleads guilty to transporting meth and guns into Jones Riverside Airport
0 Comments

Man pleads guilty to transporting meth and guns into Jones Riverside Airport

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
031821-tul-nws-mcnally-badlands

McNally

Related content

Tulsa pilot arrested after 100 pounds of meth found on plane at Jones Riverside Airport

A man caught transporting methamphetamines by plane into Jones Riverside Airport pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced in a news release.

Badlands Justice McNally, 29, was charged in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug-trafficking crime, according to the news release.

McNally flew more than 100 pounds of meth into Tulsa on March 16, prosecutors said. 

After being alerted to conduct a pilot certification inspection when McNally landed in Tulsa from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, agents asked whether he was transporting anything. McNally "refused to answer the questions, became increasingly agitated and avoided eye contact," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in the press release.

Investigators found two duffel bags containing meth, according to an affidavit.

They also found a Norinco 7.62x39 rifle with multiple loaded magazines, a .45-caliber Ruger pistol with two magazines, and a Glock pistol, the affidavit says.

Agents arrested McNally, who said in an interview after the arrest that he had made seven or eight similar trips, according to the affidavit. He reportedly told investigators he never looked in the bags because he didn’t want to know what was in them.

McNally said he was paid between $7,000 and $12,000 to make the flights, the affidavit says. He said he would fly money and guns from Tulsa to airports in California and then return with the duffel bags; he said he intentionally used different airports to avoid detection, according to the affidavit.

“Badlands McNally flew more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine into Tulsa and was apprehended thanks to the coordinated law enforcement work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulsa Police Department,” Johnson said.

“This arrest and conviction exemplifies why law enforcement partnerships are a force multiplier. Together this team continues to hold accountable those who transport and traffic illicit drugs into northeastern Oklahoma.”

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ground-breaking’ malaria vaccine approved for children in sub-Saharan Africa

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two men charged in Broken Arrow double homicide
Crime News

Two men charged in Broken Arrow double homicide

  • Updated

Denim Lee Blount, 19, and Hunter Isiah Hobbs, 20, were charged in connection with the May shooting of a man who refused to give up his vehicle to car jackers have now been charged with felony murder linked to a Broken Arrow double homicide.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News