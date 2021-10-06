Man pleads guilty to transporting meth and guns into Jones Riverside Airport

Agents arrested McNally, who said in an interview after the arrest that he had made seven or eight similar trips, according to the affidavit. He reportedly told investigators he never looked in the bags because he didn’t want to know what was in them.

McNally said he was paid between $7,000 and $12,000 to make the flights, the affidavit says. He said he would fly money and guns from Tulsa to airports in California and then return with the duffel bags; he said he intentionally used different airports to avoid detection, according to the affidavit.

“Badlands McNally flew more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine into Tulsa and was apprehended thanks to the coordinated law enforcement work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulsa Police Department,” Johnson said.

“This arrest and conviction exemplifies why law enforcement partnerships are a force multiplier. Together this team continues to hold accountable those who transport and traffic illicit drugs into northeastern Oklahoma.”