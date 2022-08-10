Man pleads guilty to cyberstalking, threatening U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern

A Bartlesville man "known for showing up uninvited to political events and attempting to get close to politicians" pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court to cyberstalking and threatening to assault U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern and his wife, according to a news release.

Charles Eisenberger, 39, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma to cyberstalking; threatening to kidnap and assault a member of Congress; and threatening to kidnap and assault the spouse of a member of Congress.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate online threats of violence meant to intimidate elected officials or members of our community," U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. "Keith Eisenberger now understands there are legal repercussions to committing these criminal acts."

Eisenberger admitted that between Nov. 27, 2018, and May 11, 2022, he threatened and harassed Hern, who represents Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District, and his wife through electronic communication "in an effort to cause emotional distress to Hern and his immediate family," the news release states.

Eisenberger first began making "concerning statements" when Hern won office in November 2018 and his statements became "increasingly more violent over time and were made during visits and phone calls to the congressman’s offices" in both Washington, D.C., and Tulsa.

In January 2019, Eisenberger appeared at the Washington office yelling and demanding to see Hern; he told U.S. Capitol Police agents he was angry because he believed Hern had been appointed to the congressional position without Eisenberger being considering for the post.

"In a social media post dated Nov. 9, 2020, Eisenberger again voiced his anger about the election and further suggested that the congressman and the state of Oklahoma deserved to be 'federally executed' and that if that was not feasible then the resignation, death or expulsion of Hern was acceptable," the news release states.

In an October 2021 social media video post, he said he would assault the congressman at "a debate, a conference, or elsewhere," and in a May 11, 2022, social media post, Eisenberger stated that he hoped to kidnap Hern and his wife and wished harm would come to the congressman’s family.

The FBI conducted the investigation, according to the news release, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Nassar prosecuting the case.