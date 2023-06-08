A 27-year-old man has admitted to dismembering a Broken Arrow man after beating him to death with a hammer in 2019.

Alex Ray Scott will serve a 45-year federal prison term, under the terms of a plea agreement with prosecutors, which is subject to judicial approval.

Scott, who still faces another murder charge in New York City, admitted Thursday in Tulsa federal court to second-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the September 2019 murder of Robin Lee Skocdopole, 63.

“I struck Skocdopole in the head with a hammer causing him to fall down and then repeatedly struck him in the head with the hammer until he was dead,” Scott wrote in his plea agreement with prosecutors.

Scott said he then scattered Skocdopole’s remains across Broken Arrow, leaving an arm in a dumpster, his head in a wooded area and other parts near a creek.

Scott has agreed to help locate the victim’s remains, as part of the plea agreement.

The plea agreement also calls on federal prosecutors to not charge Scott in connection with a state lewd molestation case brought against him in 2018 in Tulsa County. State prosecutors dropped those charges in 2022 after Scott raised a jurisdictional challenge since he was a member of an American Indian tribe.

Scott was living in Skocdopole’s home in the 500 block of Meadowood Drive in Broken Arrow at the time of his Skocdopole’s death, according to an affidavit submitted by the FBI in support of Scott’s arrest.

A relative told the Tulsa World that Skocdopole had been known to rent rooms of his home to boarders.

Skocdopole was last seen alive in August 2019 and his bank account activity ended in mid-September 2019, according to investigators.

Scott then allegedly began telling associates that Skocdopole had abruptly left and moved to Dallas for work, according to the affidavit.

Investigators used DNA to link Skocdopole to human remains found May 26, 2020, in a Broken Arrow creek, according to the affidavit.

Two different saws were used to dismember Skocdopole’s body, according to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators were able to use data from a global positioning satellite ankle monitor Scott was wearing at the time of Skocdopole’s murder to determine Scott had frequented a small country road located about two miles from his residence several times.

Skocdopole’s remains were found on the banks of a Broken Arrow creek located downstream from the country road and bridge that Scott traveled across, according to the affidavit.

The U.S. attorney charged Scott by information April 27 with one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country. The case falls under the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling since Scott is a tribal member and the murder occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

When charged with Skocdopole’s murder, Scott was already facing second-degree murder charges in New York City in connection with the January 2020 stabbing death of Kenneth Savinski, 64.

Scott allegedly walked into a Manhattan police station Jan. 30, 2020, and confessed to killing Savinski three days earlier. New York criminal charges against Scott are still pending, according to a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office there.

After surrendering to New York authorities in January 2020, investigators found credit cards belonging to both Savinski and Skocdopole while searching Scott, according to the affidavit and Tulsa World archives.

Savinski was found dead on the floor of an apartment in the 100 block of East 83rd Street in Manhattan two days prior to Scott allegedly confessing. Savinski’s throat had been slit and he had been stabbed multiple times in the head, according to an account from the New York Post at the time.

