Man pleads guilty in fatal October shooting

An Okmulgee man will serve a 25-year prison term after admitting Friday in federal court to fatally shooting a man at a north Tulsa convenience store parking lot, according to a plea agreement.

Marquelon Dakarai Johnson, 21, admitted to second-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the Oct. 4 death of Austin Martin, 27.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa said in a plea agreement with Johnson that a stipulated 25-year sentence was appropriate given the evidence.

Johnson was originally charged with first-degree murder in Indian Country. Prosecutors filed the reduced charge last month.

“For the government, the risk of trial includes the possibility of being unable to prove the elements of deliberation and premeditation required in order to convict the defendant on a charge of first-degree murder in Indian Country,” a prosecutor wrote in the plea agreement, adding that investigators have yet to establish a motive for the killing or develop any evidence Johnson knew Martin.

Police found Martin lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound. He died while enroute to a hospital.

Federal prosecutors picked up the case because Martin was a member of the Chickasaw Nation and the crime occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation boundaries.

Surveillance video from area businesses depicted Martin sweeping trash early morning in a convenience store parking lot in the 3100 block of East Pine Street just before the shooting, according to court records.

The video shows the assailant approaching Martin while he was sweeping and then walking away after a brief interaction.

The assailant returns after less than a minute and the two have another brief interaction before Martin begins to run away, according to court records.

As Martin is running the assailant is seen pulling a gun from under his shirt while pursuing Martin and shooting. He later is seen walking away from Martin, still holding the weapon.

In his plea agreement, Johnson admitted to shooting Martin in the torso.

While at the scene of the shooting, police learned a man had been hospitalized after he broke in to a vehicle nearby and was accosted by its owner and neighbors.

Police went to the hospital and spoke to the man, who gave a fake name, but otherwise refused to speak to officers.

It wasn’t until after they viewed the surveillance video later that they learned the man in the hospital was wearing similar clothes as the person who shot Martin.

Police used facial recognition software to later match a photo of the hospitalized man to a prior mugshot taken of Johnson. He was arrested later that day at a downtown homeless shelter.

A federal grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted Johnson on one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country and one count of using a firearm during a violent crime.

Prosecutors filed a felony information Feb. 23, charging Johnson with one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country and indicated they would drop the original indictment at sentencing.

In addition to having no evidence of a motive, prosecutors indicated in the plea agreement that they have been unable to locate a key witness.

And despite the victim’s family wanting the murderer to serve a life sentence in prison, prosecutors indicated that the plea agreement will avoid the strain of a trial and provide closure.

The plea agreement is subject to judicial approval.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced June 22.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.