Man pleads guilty in 2021 Bartlesville murder

A man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday for killing his girlfriend at a Bartlesville motel last year.

Koalton Brynn Ellis, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country. Ellis admitted that he reportedly stabbed his girlfriend on July 24, 2021. Police arrived at a Bartlesville motel at 11:07 a.m., and the victim said Ellis stabbed her, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. 

The female victim died at a hospital on Aug. 12, 2021. A witness reported seeing Ellis and the victim arguing and then Ellis making stabbing motions. Surveillance footage also caught Ellis reportedly stabbing the victim and leaving the scene, the release stated.

The FBI and Bartlesville Police Department conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gina S. Gilmore is prosecuting the case.   

