Man linked to hospital disturbance charged

A man shot at by Saint Francis Hospital security guards earlier this month after he tried to strike them with his vehicle made an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday.

Leeroy Wendell McQueary II, 39, faces two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.

A two-count complaint filed Nov. 18 in Tulsa federal court was unsealed Wednesday, according to online Tulsa County Jail records.

A judge ordered McQueary, who appeared by video link from jail, held in custody pending a detention and preliminary hearing, scheduled for Friday.

McQueary was identified in a photo lineup by security guards after they said he tried to strike them with his vehicle on Nov. 4.

Witnesses told police that McQueary walked into the Saint Francis Hospital lobby earlier that day and caused a disturbance after he asked to see a friend but could not provide a name or proper room number, according to a probable cause affidavit in support of an arrest warrant.

McQueary became irate and yelled at security officers after being asked to leave, according to the affidavit.

After reaching his car, McQueary told one security staff member that he would “hunt him down and kill him,” according to the affidavit.

He then accelerated his vehicle toward an occupied security vehicle, striking it, according to the affidavit.

McQueary then drove his vehicle towards two other guards on foot, who shot at him. Afterwards, McQueary’s vehicle swerved away from security staff and crashed into an electrical post outside the hospital parking lot, according to the affidavit.

McQueary then fled on foot, eluding authorities.

Tulsa Police later traced the vehicle, a red Ford Focus with a tribal tag, to McQueary, who is a member of the Cherokee Nation, according to the affidavit.