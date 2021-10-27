 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed while running from crash on Inner Dispersal Loop
0 Comments

Man killed while running from crash on Inner Dispersal Loop

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ramps.JPG

This Google Earth image, which faces north at the northwest corner of the IDL, shows the area where two crashes occurred late Tuesday. A man crashed his car on the ramp from the L.L. Tisdale's southbound lanes to the north leg of the IDL and was trying to run across U.S. 412's eastbound lanes when he was struck and killed, police said.

 Google Earth

A man was killed while running from a crash on the Inner Dispersal Loop late Tuesday, Tulsa police reported. 

He reportedly lost control of his car about 11:15 p.m. and crashed into a concrete barrier on a ramp from the southbound lanes of the L.L. Tisdale Parkway to the north leg of the IDL, police said. 

He then ran down the ramp and attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of U.S. 412, where he was struck by a tractor-trailer. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

The truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with first responders before investigators released him. 

The victim has not yet been identified, but police said his family was notified when they happened to drive by and stopped because they recognized his car. 

The highway was reopened about 2 a.m. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News