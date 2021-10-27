Man killed while running from crash in Inner Dispersal Loop

A man was killed while running from a crash in the Inner Dispersal Loop late Tuesday, Tulsa Police reported.

He reportedly lost control of his car about 11:15 p.m. and crashed into a concrete barrier on the ramp from the southbound lanes of the L.L. Tisdale Parkway to the north leg of the IDL, police said.

He then ran down the ramp and attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of U.S. 412, where he was struck by a tractor-trailer. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with first responders before investigators released him.

The victim has not yet been identified, but police said his family stopped and was notified when they happened to drive by and recognize his car.

The highway was reopened about 2 a.m.

