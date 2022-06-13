Man killed in west Tulsa shooting

A man was killed Sunday night in a west Tulsa shooting, Tulsa police said in a news release.
Officers responded to a shooting about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of West 59th Street, where they found Michael Buttrey, 48, dead from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Detectives have already identified a suspect, whose name has not been released, and are working toward obtaining an arrest warrant, police said.
The shooting is Tulsa's 38th homicide of the year, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.