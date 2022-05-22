 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Broken Arrow

A 79-year old man died following a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in Broken Arrow, police said.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. at Aspen (145th East) Avenue and West Princeton Circle, about a mile south of the Broken Arrow Expressway.

The identity of the man who died was not released Sunday.

The northbound and southbound lanes on Aspen between Kenosha (71st) Street and Albany (61st) Street were shut down until 11:15 a.m. as officers investigated the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. No arrests have been made, police said.

Tags

