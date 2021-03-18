 Skip to main content
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on U.S. 169 Wednesday night

Man killed in single-vehicle crash on U.S. 169 Wednesday night

Tulsa Police report a man died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 169 late Wednesday.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to the southbound lanes of the highway near 36th Street, where they found a silver car had left the roadway to the west and wrapped around a tree.

The lone occupant inside the vehicle, pronounced deceased at the scene, was later identified as Aaron Blackwell.

No further information on the decedent was provided in a police news release early Thursday.

