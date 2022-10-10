Man killed in shootout with McIntosh County deputies, Checotah police on I-40

A man was shot and killed Sunday night after exchanging gunfire with McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police on Interstate 40, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

About 10:40 p.m. Sunday, a McIntosh County deputy stopped a vehicle for an alleged traffic violation. The driver initially stopped the vehicle before driving away and leading deputies in a pursuit, according to the OSBI.

The pursuit continued north on U.S. 69 before heading west on Interstate 40. Deputies then requested assistance from the Checotah Police Department.

The man drove his vehicle erratically and sideswiped law enforcement vehicles before driving off the shoulder about 4 miles west of Checotah, the OSBI said.

The man reportedly attempted to enter a nearby tree line, apparently on foot, but the brush was too thick, the OSBI said. He then turned around and pulled out a gun, then reportedly fired at law enforcement.

"There is an exchange of gunfire between the subject and law enforcement before the subject is hit," the OSBI news release states.

The man died at the scene after officers attempted to render aid to the man, the OSBI said. His name was not released Monday pending notification of relatives.

The OSBI said the investigation involves tribal citizens and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision, but the state investigation is ongoing.

Checotah is about 70 miles southeast of downtown Tulsa.