Man killed in rollover crash Thursday afternoon near Turkey Mountain

  • Updated
  • 0

A rollover crash Thursday afternoon near Turkey Mountain left one man dead, according to Tulsa police.

Emergency responders were called around 2 p.m. to the crash site on 71st Street just west of the Arkansas River bridge, TPD Officer Danny Bean said.

A man who has not been identified was pronounced dead moments later, according to Bean.

Details of the crash are still under investigation.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

