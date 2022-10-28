Man killed in rollover crash Thursday afternoon near Turkey Mountain

A rollover crash Thursday afternoon near Turkey Mountain left one man dead, according to Tulsa police.
Emergency responders were called around 2 p.m. to the crash site on 71st Street just west of the Arkansas River bridge, TPD Officer Danny Bean said.
A man who has not been identified was pronounced dead moments later, according to Bean.
Details of the crash are still under investigation.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
