Man killed in crash early Friday on I-40 in Seminole County

A crash early Friday morning on Interstate 40 in Seminole County left a 40-year-old Montana man dead, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Mark Greisen was driving a 2010 Mazda east on I-40 about 12:36 a.m. when his vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and was forced into the inside lane.

The Mazda then struck a 2006 Chevrolet, and Greisen was ejected 75 feet. He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to troopers.

The driver of the Chevrolet refused treatment at the scene; his 21-year-old passenger was hospitalized with arm and leg injuries, troopers said. Both were wearing seatbelts.