Man killed after stabbing Saturday at Jenks apartments, police say

A Jenks man was killed over the weekend after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him, Jenks police said.

The man, Brent Armstrong, 54, and his girlfriend, Amber Henderson, 42, had a history of domestic altercations before the alleged stabbing, police said in a news release.

Officers were notified of a "cardiac arrest" Saturday at an apartment complex in Jenks, where they found Brent Armstrong stabbed. Officers arrested Henderson on a domestic-related assault and battery with a deadly weapon complaint.

Henderson reportedly told officers she stabbed Armstrong, according to the news release.

The next day, Armstrong died at a Tulsa hospital.

Detectives interviewed Henderson again, who said she stabbed Armstrong multiple times, left the apartment for over 10 hours, then returned to find Armstrong not breathing and called 911.

Detectives said they are currently looking for anyone who can corroborate Henderson's whereabouts during those 10 hours.

Henderson, who's address is listed in Sapulpa, was booked into the Tulsa County jail and is being held on the assault complaint as well as a first-degree murder complaint. Her bond is set at $750,000.