Man killed after being hit by a train in Wagoner county

A man died after being hit by a train Thursday night in Wagoner County.
The unidentified man was hit by a Union Pacific train around 9:58 p.m. near Oklahoma 51B and 171st Street South. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a preliminary crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The incident was under investigation, troopers said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today