 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man killed after being hit by a train in Wagoner county

  • Updated
  • 0
Train fatal locator

Map shows the approximate location where a man was struck and killed by a train Thursday night in Wagoner County.

A man died after being hit by a train Thursday night in Wagoner County.

The unidentified man was hit by a Union Pacific train around 9:58 p.m. near Oklahoma 51B and 171st Street South. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a preliminary crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 

The incident was under investigation, troopers said.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone footage shows wild waves in Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona heads to Bermuda

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert