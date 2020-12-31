 Skip to main content
Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in McAlester

A man threatening harm to himself was shot by a McAlester police officer after reportedly refusing officers' commands to drop a weapon and advancing upon officers.

The officer reportedly shot Nicholas Halkias, 40, on Thursday afternoon near the intersection of South Main Street and West Ottawa Avenue in McAlester.

Officers responded to the area after a 911 call reporting Halkias was attempting to harm himself, according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Police found Halkias near the intersection and he refused officers' commands to drop a weapon, according to a news release.

The officer reportedly shot Halkias after he advanced toward other officers. Halkias was taken to McAlester Regional Hospital and later transferred to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa in critical condition from a gunshot wound and numerous self-inflicted injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, the OSBI said.

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

