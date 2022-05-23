Man held on federal complaint alleging he threatened, cyberstalked Rep. Kevin Hern

A Bartlesville man faces charges after he claimed to have flown on a one-way ticket to Washington, D.C., to confront U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern over what he believed to be his illegitimate 2018 election.

Keith Charles Eisenberger, 39, is being held in jail on a federal complaint unsealed Monday that alleges he cyberstalked and issued a series of threats towards the Tulsa congressman and his family that began prior to his 2018 election and continued until earlier this month.

A Tulsa federal judge on Friday ordered Eisenberger held in jail without bail pending a detention hearing following his arrest by the FBI, according to court records.

A federal complaint filed Thursday in Tulsa federal court charges Eisenberger with cyberstalking and threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a United States official and the immediate family member of a United States official.

Following his arrest, Eisenberger allegedly explained his actions to investigators.

“Eisenberger stated that he was angry with Congressman Hern because Eisenberger believed that Hern had been appointed to that seat without Eisenberger being considered for it,” according to an affidavit submitted to a judge in support of his arrest.

“Eisenberger told investigators that (former) Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin did not allow him to compete in the primary special election and that he wanted to speak with Congressman Hern face-to-face and tell him he was fraudulently appointed to that seat,” according to the affidavit.

Hern won a five-person GOP primary and runoff in 2018 before going on to win the general election in November 2018. Hern replaced Jim Bridenstine after the latter was appointed NASA administrator.

The affidavit claims staff members for the Oklahoma U.S. House and U.S. Senate, as well as those for the governor and Tulsa mayor, noticed Eisenberger’s attendance, beginning in the summer of 2017, at political events where he would lie about his identity to be in close proximity to politicians and make requests or take photos of them.

In April 2018, the same month he resigned to take the NASA job, Bridenstine requested Eisenberger be placed on a “Be on the lookout for” list at the U.S. Capitol due to “threatening comments and behavior,” according to the affidavit.

Following Hern’s election, staff members on Nov. 27, 2018, reported Eisenberger to the Capitol Police after he allegedly called them on the telephone and told them: “I will do everything I can to stop this. It was an illegal election there was no special election in Oklahoma. Hern is not our representative.”

Hern staff members reported on Jan. 4, 2019, that Eisenberger showed up at his Washington, D.C., office yelling and angrily demanding “to see that son a bitch,” according to the affidavit.

Eisenberger allegedly told Capitol Police that he had purchased a one-way ticket to D.C. and that he was broke and not leaving until Hern resigned.

The affidavit alleges Eisenberger authored a Facebook post on the day of the November 2020 general election in which he claimed he would be attending “a few watch parties,” warning Tulsa Police to keep Hern and his family out of his sight or he may otherwise have to be shot “to get me off them” if he becomes upset.

Days after the 2020 election, a Facebook post on Eisenberger’s account called for his death or execution, according to the affidavit.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Eisenberger on Oct. 6 is alleged to state on video he planned to assault Hern if “cameras are on us.”

“I’m only gonna do it if there’s national coverage,” the complaint alleges Eisenberger said in part.

The complaint claims Eisenberger authored a May 11 post on Facebook describing his hope to kidnap Hern and his wife and that his wife and children would die.

In all, the complaint alleges Eisenberger authored dozens of Facebook posts regarding his theory that Hern conspired with others to steal the congressional seat from him.

