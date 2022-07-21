Man guilty in beating death of woman who opened her home to couple sentenced to life without, with chance at mercy

Free-spirited, courageous and relentlessly positive, Sarah Maguire believed that everyone deserved a second chance, but the brutality she endured from two people to whom she had opened her home was “unbelievable,” her family said Thursday.

Speaking during the sentencing of a man who confessed to their beloved’s January murder, Maguire’s mother and sisters requested a Tulsa County judge dole out the maximum possible sentence for Nicholas Johnson.

Judge Clifford Smith did just that — but not without the glimmer of a chance at mercy.

Johnson, the male counterpart of a homeless couple Maguire had allowed to shower and stay at her west Tulsa home and who were charged in her death, allegedly gave a “full confession” to police upon his Arkansas arrest, saying he beat Maguire with a crowbar in a fit of rage and jealousy as she slept on a couch before fleeing with her credit cards and her vehicle.

He later waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded guilty.

His co-defendant, Brinlee Denison, appeared ready to do the same, but then opted to stand mute and request her own jury trial, which is currently scheduled for January. She faces the same charges of first-degree murder and larceny of an automobile.

Although Johnson told investigators he was “more responsible” than Denison for what happened, he alleged Denison assisted in planning Maguire’s killing.

Prosecutors considered pursuing the death penalty against Denison but ultimately announced they would not.

After hearing Maguire’s family detail the devastation and grief they experienced at the sudden loss of their youngest daughter and sister in a manner so violent, Judge Smith sentenced Johnson to consecutive sentences of life without parole along with five years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody for the larceny, but also the opportunity for judicial review in five years.

While listening to Maguire’s family members speak, Johnson sat small in his chair, mostly looking down and sometimes shaking his head as if he agreed with their statements, that Maguire “did not deserve this; no one deserves this.”

It’s a sentiment Johnson verbalized given his chance to speak. Looking at the family in the gallery while he apologized for taking their loved one, he called it the “worst mistake” of his life and said he has no excuse and would accept any punishment.

Judicial review was a sentencing modifier Johnson’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Brian Rayl, requested when reminding the judge of Johnson’s age, lack of education, apparent remorse and methamphetamine use at the time of the killing.

In sentencing Johnson to life without parole, Smith said he found it hard to reconcile the man who pleaded guilty with the “monster” he had read about.

But with a judicial review, Smith said, Johnson would have the chance to “earn” mercy by demonstrating his remorse and willingness to change.

As part of a plea agreement, the state dismissed Johnson’s other pending cases on which, if he were to be convicted, he would have faced sentences lesser than life: misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled drug and squatting and felony charge of assault and battery on a detention officer.

“Sarah Maguire was one of Tulsa’s true citizens,” Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said in a news release. “She had a giving and loving heart. She was stolen from our community due to the sinister and horrific actions of Nicholas Johnson. He deserves to spend every day contemplating the damage he has done to this family and to himself. We’re grateful that Judge Smith agreed with our recommendation of life in prison without the possibility of parole.”