Man Glenpool officer shot following altercation is dead, officials confirm

The man a Glenpool police officer shot at Tuesday following an altercation is dead, an FBI spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

Officers responded to an address along 149th Place between Yukon and Vancouver avenues, just west of U.S. 75, Tuesday evening in reference to a domestic dispute.

At some point, an officer became involved in an altercation with Julian Rose, who reportedly injured him or her.

“A GPD officer discharged his weapon after an altercation with a suspect,” Mandy Vavrinak, a spokeswoman for the police department, said Tuesday night. “The suspect injured the officer during the altercation prior to the officer firing at the suspect."

The officer is expected to make a full recovery, Vavrinak said Wednesday.

Rose is affiliated with the Muscogee Creek Nation, FBI spokesman Rukelt Dalberis said, and as such the FBI is investigating under the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.

His manner of death remains an ongoing investigation, Dalberis said.

No further information was available.

