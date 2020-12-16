 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man Glenpool officer shot following altercation is dead, officials confirm

Man Glenpool officer shot following altercation is dead, officials confirm

{{featured_button_text}}

The man a Glenpool police officer shot at Tuesday following an altercation is dead, an FBI spokesman confirmed Wednesday. 

Officers responded to an address along 149th Place between Yukon and Vancouver avenues, just west of U.S. 75, Tuesday evening in reference to a domestic dispute. 

At some point, an officer became involved in an altercation with Julian Rose, who reportedly injured him or her. 

“A GPD officer discharged his weapon after an altercation with a suspect,” Mandy Vavrinak, a spokeswoman for the police department, said Tuesday night. “The suspect injured the officer during the altercation prior to the officer firing at the suspect."

The officer is expected to make a full recovery, Vavrinak said Wednesday. 

Rose is affiliated with the Muscogee Creek Nation, FBI spokesman Rukelt Dalberis said, and as such the FBI is investigating under the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.  

His manner of death remains an ongoing investigation, Dalberis said. 

No further information was available. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News