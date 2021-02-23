Man found dead under east Tulsa overpass; family seeks donations for burial

A man was found dead under an east Tulsa overpass this weekend, marking the second death of a person experiencing homelessness the city saw during recent frigid temperatures.

The body of Andy Nelson, a 63-year-old shoe repairman, was found about 1:30 p.m. Saturday under the Broken Arrow Expressway near 41st Street and Mingo Road, police and family said.

Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said Nelson's cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office. Nelson's daughter Melisa Loeza said in a GoFundMe campaign she believes her father died due to cold exposure.

Nelson was reportedly found in a sleeping bag after Loeza had repeatedly urged him to get help or stay with her, she wrote.

Friday temperatures reached a low of 1 degree, according to National Weather Service of Tulsa measurements, and Saturday's low was 20 degrees.

Those interested in contributing toward Nelson's burial expenses may do so at bit.ly/Nelsonfund.