Man found dead in west Tulsa motel; police investigating homicide

A man was found dead of gunshot wounds in a west Tulsa motel on Thursday, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Cleaning staff found the victim, whom has yet to be identified, about 1 p.m. inside a room at the Budget Inn, 802 W. Skelly Dr., according to a Tulsa police news release.
Homicide detectives are interviewing potential witnesses to the shooting, the release states. The killing marks the sixth in Tulsa this year.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
