Man found dead in west Tulsa motel; police investigating homicide

Man found dead in west Tulsa motel; police investigating homicide

Hom6.JPG

Cleaning staff reportedly found a man dead of gunshot wounds at a west Tulsa motel on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

 Google Maps

A man was found dead of gunshot wounds in a west Tulsa motel on Thursday, and police are investigating his death as a homicide. 

Cleaning staff found the victim, whom has yet to be identified, about 1 p.m. inside a room at the Budget Inn, 802 W. Skelly Dr., according to a Tulsa police news release.

Homicide detectives are interviewing potential witnesses to the shooting, the release states. The killing marks the sixth in Tulsa this year. 

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

