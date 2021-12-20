 Skip to main content
Man found dead in north Tulsa park after night of freezing temperatures
  • Updated
A man was found dead at a north Tulsa park Monday morning following a night of freezing temperatures. 

Tulsa emergency responders were called to Springdale Park, 2223 E. Pine St., about 8:30 a.m. after a passerby spotted the man's body under a gazebo. 

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the man's official cause of death, but Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said it appears the man fell asleep ill-prepared for the weather overnight. 

Investigators believe alcohol might also have been involved, he said. 

Minimum temperatures measured 26 degrees at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday and Sunday, according to National Weather Service data

The man has not yet been publicly identified. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

