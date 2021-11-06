Man fatally shot at north Tulsa residence Saturday night; police search for shooter

A man was killed and police are searching for the person who fatally shot him Saturday night at a north Tulsa residence, police said.

Police officers about 7:30 p.m. responded to a call that someone was pointing a firearm at a home in the 1600 block of North North Xanthus Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, detectives discovered an unidentified man dead from a gunshot wound, said Sgt. Jeremy Noland.

No arrests have been made, but detectives spoke with possible witnesses and the victim's roommate to determine what led to the incident or the identity of the suspected shooter, Noland said.

Anyone with information about the city's 51st homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.