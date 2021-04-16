Man falls to death at downtown Tulsa construction site

A man apparently fell to his death at a downtown Tulsa construction site on Friday, Tulsa police said.

The man, a construction worker, has not yet been identified, Sgt. Micheal Elliott said. He was reportedly working on the 11th floor of a structure at Detroit Avenue and Cameron Street when he fell through wooden scaffolding and landed on the fifth floor.

He was 50.

Elliott said it was unclear whether the scaffolding broke under the man or he fell through an existing hole.

Most of the other workers were sent home for the rest of the day, Elliott said, but several workers remained as medical examiner personnel arrived at the scene.

Grim-faced, they looked up toward the 11th floor as heavy rain began to pour. A few later helped carry the gurney toward a hearse.

The building was meant to be WPX's headquarters before Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy purchased the company, which will relocate to the capital.