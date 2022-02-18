Man faces rape charge after girl told officers she stabbed man driving her home, Tulsa police say

Police say they arrested a 25-year-old man on a rape complaint after he had been stabbed by a 15-year-old girl he had picked up on her walk home from school.

The girl was walking home early from a local high school; she had reported feeling disoriented. She said an SUV pulled up next to her and the driver, later identified as Chadwick Harris, told her she looked pretty and offered her a ride, according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post.

Harris reportedly drove the girl somewhere besides her home, where police said he parked and sexually assaulted her.

According to Tulsa police, Harris then took the girl home and followed her inside. She told officers she went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and reportedly swung it at Harris but wasn't sure if she hit him. She said Harris kicked her in the stomach and left.