Man faces rape charge after girl told officers she stabbed man driving her home, Tulsa police say

Police say they arrested a 25-year-old man on a rape complaint after he had been stabbed by a 15-year-old girl he had picked up on her walk home from school.
The girl was walking home early from a local high school; she had reported feeling disoriented. She said an SUV pulled up next to her and the driver, later identified as Chadwick Harris, told her she looked pretty and offered her a ride, according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post.
Harris reportedly drove the girl somewhere besides her home, where police said he parked and sexually assaulted her.
According to Tulsa police, Harris then took the girl home and followed her inside. She told officers she went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and reportedly swung it at Harris but wasn't sure if she hit him. She said Harris kicked her in the stomach and left.
Police were notified when the girl was hospitalized. Harris went to a local hospital to be treated for the stabbing; staff called police to investigate.
According to Tulsa police, Harris initially claimed he had given a ride to a stranger who randomly stabbed him, and officers quickly determined the two calls were related. Harris reportedly changed his stories multiple times but did eventually say he met the victim and at one point was inside her house, police said.
Harris was booked into the Tulsa County jail, where he remains held on a $200,000 bond. He is charged in Tulsa County District Court with first degree rape, forcible sodomy and first-degree burglary.