Man faces murder charge after his longtime girlfriend found slain at RV park in Tulsa

A 38-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his longtime girlfriend was found slain at an RV park in north Tulsa.

According to police, Ryan David Gordon has been taken into custody in connection with the death of 45-year-old Melissa Hunter.

Officers had responded early last Thursday to Mingo RV park near Interstate 244 and U.S. 169 after Hunter was found dead inside a trailer by her employer after she failed to show up for work.

Detectives said they learned that Gordon, who was in a romantic relationship with Hunter for several years, had fled to Fort Gibson Lake in Wagoner County.

As Wagoner County deputies who helped locate Gordon tried to approach him at the lake near Snug Harbor boat ramp, he reportedly exited his vehicle and stabbed a knife into his own chest, police said. He was hospitalized and then taken into custody Tuesday, according to Tulsa police.

He remains held at Tulsa County jail on $1 million bond.

