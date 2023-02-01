 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man faces murder charge after his longtime girlfriend found slain at RV park in Tulsa

  • Updated
hom03jan26p1x.jpg

Police investigate at Mingo RV park in north Tulsa after a 45-year-old woman was found slain inside one of the trailers Jan. 26. Her longtime boyfriend was taken into custody in connection to her death.

 Olivia McCourry, Tulsa World

A 38-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his longtime girlfriend was found slain at an RV park in north Tulsa.

According to police, Ryan David Gordon has been taken into custody in connection with the death of 45-year-old Melissa Hunter.

Officers had responded early last Thursday to Mingo RV park near Interstate 244 and U.S. 169 after Hunter was found dead inside a trailer by her employer after she failed to show up for work.

Ryan David Gordon arrest

Gordon

Detectives said they learned that Gordon, who was in a romantic relationship with Hunter for several years, had fled to Fort Gibson Lake in Wagoner County.

As Wagoner County deputies who helped locate Gordon tried to approach him at the lake near Snug Harbor boat ramp, he reportedly exited his vehicle and stabbed a knife into his own chest, police said. He was hospitalized and then taken into custody Tuesday, according to Tulsa police.

He remains held at Tulsa County jail on $1 million bond.

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: True crime in Tulsa: Why are Tulsa police so good at solving homicides?

Tulsa World Public Safety Reporter Kelsy Schlotthauer talks with Editor Jason Collington about why the Tulsa Police Department has a national reputation when it comes to solving homicides. Schlotthauer wrote a story about the Homicide Unit’s strategy and some of the trends that appeared in the city’s 69 homicides last year. She also talks about what it takes to work a job with so much mayhem.

