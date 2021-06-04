Man faces murder charge after fatal crash May 15 in north Tulsa

Tulsa Police on Friday announced the arrest of a Claremore man on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fiery fatal crash that occurred last month.

A police news release states the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office is pursuing a case against 18-year-old Miguel Romero on charges of second-degree murder — with an alternative of first-degree manslaughter — as well as driving with a suspended license and being in possession of alcohol illegally.

Authorities arrested Romero on the warrant on Thursday, according to the release. A probable cause affidavit states he had a 0.12 blood alcohol concentration and indicates a review by police of data from his vehicle showed he was traveling at least 106 mph shortly before the collision.

Officers responded had around 2 a.m. on May 15 near Apache and Yale, where a speeding 2016 Dodge Charger reportedly ran a red light at East Apache Street as another motorist was attempting to make a left turn. Authorities said Audreaunna Williams, the driver of the second vehicle, died at the scene.

"The Dodge Charger struck the Jeep Cherokee in the intersection and burst into flames," the news release states. "Both occupants of the Jeep were ejected resulting in the death of the driver and serious injuries to the passenger."