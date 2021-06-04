Man faces murder charge after fatal crash May 15 in north Tulsa

Tulsa Police on Friday announced the arrest of a Claremore man on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fiery fatal crash that occurred last month.
A police news release states the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office is pursuing a case against 18-year-old Miguel Romero on charges of second-degree murder — with an alternative of first-degree manslaughter — as well as driving with a suspended license and being in possession of alcohol illegally.
Authorities arrested Romero on the warrant on Thursday, according to the release. A probable cause affidavit states he had a 0.12 blood alcohol concentration and indicates a review by police of data from his vehicle showed he was traveling at least 106 mph shortly before the collision.
Officers responded had around 2 a.m. on May 15 near Apache and Yale, where a speeding 2016 Dodge Charger reportedly ran a red light at East Apache Street as another motorist was attempting to make a left turn. Authorities said Audreaunna Williams, the driver of the second vehicle, died at the scene.
"The Dodge Charger struck the Jeep Cherokee in the intersection and burst into flames," the news release states. "Both occupants of the Jeep were ejected resulting in the death of the driver and serious injuries to the passenger."
The driver of the Dodge, whom court documents later identified as Romero, had "non-life threatening injuries" from the crash, police said.
Williams' death was one of four following three crashes that took place that weekend in the Tulsa area.
Officers reported seeing an unopened bottle of beer at the scene and said a witness described Romero's vehicle as doing "donuts" with his car in the intersection before the crash. His license was suspended at the time and he was on a payment plan for court costs on two traffic tickets, records show.
Five other people died in three more collisions around Tulsa in the past week. Police have not identified the drivers, and no charges have yet been filed.
A head-one crash Wednesday claimed the life of Linda Dilley, 52. A car speeding near 21st Street west of Memorial Drive crashed into Dilley's vehicle and killed the Sand Springs woman instantly, police said.
Earlier in the week two individuals were killed after being ejected in a violent crash in the 7500 block of South 209th East Avenue on Tuesday night. Broken Arrow Police on Friday declined to identify the victims in that crash, but an online fundraising campaign has been set up purportedly in support of the victims' shared family.
Earlier Tuesday morning, two people were killed while reportedly speeding on South Yale Avenue near 81st Street. Tulsa police said it appeared the driver struck a curb, which sent the vehicle airborne and onto a concrete pillar marking the entrance to an apartment complex. Officers found the vehicle engulfed in flames with two deceased inside.