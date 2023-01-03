Man dies in north Tulsa house fire Monday

A house fire early Monday in north Tulsa left one resident dead and another hospitalized.

Firefighters responded just before 8 a.m. to the home near Pine and Yale, where heavy flames were coming from the front and side of the house, according to TFD Lt. Tim Ingram.

A woman who had made it out of the house reported that her husband was still inside, prompting a search and rescue operation. The crew immediately found the man dead in the home's living room, Ingram said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 10 minutes, according to Ingram.

The woman was transported from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for burns on her face. She told investigators she awoke to the smell of smoke.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Ingram said.

Video: How electric heaters pose a fire risk

Memorable stories from 2022 by Tulsa World's public safety team Tulsans protest overturning of Roe v. Wade, plan to work to restore reproductive rights As fatal crashes rise, OHP says most are preventable: 'People are driving too fast for those roadways' Mental health crisis is 'gaping wound,' needs prioritization by Legislature, Tulsa County DA says after stabbing Case of missing Okmulgee men now a homicide investigation, police chief says Taft shooting aftermath: Long-term effects setting in for victims as resources, concern seem scarce Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now