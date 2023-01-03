 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dies in north Tulsa house fire Monday

  • Updated
  • 0

A house fire early Monday in north Tulsa left one resident dead and another hospitalized.

Firefighters responded just before 8 a.m. to the home near Pine and Yale, where heavy flames were coming from the front and side of the house, according to TFD Lt. Tim Ingram.

A woman who had made it out of the house reported that her husband was still inside, prompting a search and rescue operation. The crew immediately found the man dead in the home's living room, Ingram said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 10 minutes, according to Ingram.

The woman was transported from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for burns on her face. She told investigators she awoke to the smell of smoke.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Ingram said.

People are also reading…

Video: How electric heaters pose a fire risk

The popularity of portable electric machines have increased as energy bills have soared.

anna.codutti@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

19-year-old man dies in collision in Okmulgee County

Dead is Dawson Sumner, 19, of Beggs, Ok. Sumner was a passenger of a 2019 Ford Mustang when it was in a collision with a 2014 Ford F150 just before 5 a.m. on US-75, 3/10th mile south of Happy Camp Road, 1.5 miles north of Beggs. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL game postponed after Damar Hamlin collapses on field

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert