Man dies in house fire west of downtown

A man died in a house fire west of downtown early Thursday, the Tulsa Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were notified about 1:35 a.m. that a house near Archer Street and Rosedale Avenue was on fire and that a person was inside the house. They arrived minutes later to find the home heavily involved in flames, Fire Department spokesman Andrew Little said.

Firefighters entered the house and retrieved the man’s body while working to extinguish the blaze. He has not been identified.

Little said a large portion of the house was in a free-burning stage, which means everything in a given room is on fire.

Little said the man’s wife arrived at the scene after the blaze. American Red Cross helped her find a place to stay.

The extent of the damage rendered investigators unable to determine the fire’s cause, but Little said it’s possible it was a space heater.

Little reminded residents to plug only one space heater into an outlet at a time and never to use them with extension cords, keep them at least three feet away from combustible materials, and exercise additional caution if children or pets are in the home.