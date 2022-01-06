 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in house fire west of downtown
  Updated
Fatal house fire location
Michael Dekker

A man died in a house fire west of downtown early Thursday, the Tulsa Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were notified about 1:35 a.m. that a house near Archer Street and Rosedale Avenue was on fire and that a person was inside the house. They arrived minutes later to find the home heavily involved in flames, Fire Department spokesman Andrew Little said.

Firefighters entered the house and retrieved the man’s body while working to extinguish the blaze. He has not been identified.

Little said a large portion of the house was in a free-burning stage, which means everything in a given room is on fire.

Little said the man’s wife arrived at the scene after the blaze. American Red Cross helped her find a place to stay.

The extent of the damage rendered investigators unable to determine the fire’s cause, but Little said it’s possible it was a space heater.

Little reminded residents to plug only one space heater into an outlet at a time and never to use them with extension cords, keep them at least three feet away from combustible materials, and exercise additional caution if children or pets are in the home.

Firefighters canvassed the neighborhood surrounding the home Thursday, visiting 107 homes and offering free installation of smoke alarms.

They found at least one smoke alarm in the burned home, but it’s unclear whether it was operable.

Any Tulsa resident without a smoke detector may call the Fire Department to have a device installed at no cost.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

