Man dies after being struck by vehicle along Admiral Place in Tulsa

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a street near Interstate 244, Tulsa police confirmed Monday night.
The middle-aged man was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze while walking across the 6800 block of East Admiral Place around 8:40 p.m. Monday. The driver, whom police said called for help for the pedestrian, was not cited or arrested.
Officers said the man, believed to be about 50 years old, was homeless.
Police at the scene said Monday night that the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
This was the second such collision in Tulsa in two days, as officers responded to a crash that killed a bicyclist in the 1000 block of North Lewis Avenue on Sunday night. Police said in a news release Monday morning that dispatchers received a call from the driver of a pickup who said he thought he ran over something in the road.
That driver, who was not identified or arrested, went to a hospital for a blood draw, and his vehicle was impounded pending an investigation into the crash.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.