Man dies after being shot outside east Tulsa shopping center

A man reportedly died after being shot in the area of a east Tulsa shopping center early Saturday, police said.

Officers about 2 a.m. were called to the 9900 block of East 21st Street in response to a call that someone had been shot.

Detectives were later notified that a wounded man had been driven from the scene by his friends in an attempt to transport him to the nearest hospital but got lost before ending up in the 2100 block of South Main Street, police said.

The unidentified man, police said, later died.

Tulsa Police Department homicide detectives are attempting to determine what led to the shooting and gather possible suspect information.

Anyone with information about the city's 49th homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.