Man dies after being mauled by dogs in west Tulsa disturbance

A man died Thursday morning following a disturbance in which he was severely mauled by dogs, police reported, but they're also investigating to determine whether he was shot. 

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was causing a disturbance early Thursday with a homeowner in the 5000 block of West Admiral Boulevard, reportedly over past relationships. 

The two got into a fist fight, and the homeowner's three dogs started mauling the victim, Watkins said. 

The report to police, however, originally went out as a shots-fired call about 6 a.m., and witnesses reported hearing a gun shot at some point, Watkins said.  

Emergency responders rushed the man to a hospital, where he later died, and animal welfare officers took control of the dogs. 

The individuals involved and witnesses were taken downtown for interviews with detectives as investigators try to determine what happened. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Breaking News