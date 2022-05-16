 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies 16 years after being shot, Tulsa police say

The case of a man shot 16 years ago is being ruled a homicide now that he has died from those wounds, according to Tulsa police.

James Walter McClaine Jr.

James McClaine was 50 when he was shot Jan. 26, 2006, in the 6000 block of East Latimer Place, according to Lt. Brandon Watkins.

In a news release Monday, Watkins said McClaine's death, May 9, 2022, is considered the city's 30th homicide of this year. 

No further details were released related to the initial shooting, but McClaine was later convicted in a 2013 domestic abuse case and served time in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody in 2014. He was on probation in that case until April 2021, according to online prison records.

