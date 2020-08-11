A home where a man died in a porch fire Monday evening burned early Tuesday morning in what fire investigators believe was potentially arson.
Tulsa Fire Department Spokesman Andy Little said firefighters first came to the home about 7:30 p.m. Monday north of Florence Avenue and Admiral Place to a reported porch fire.
Little said a man on the front porch had been smoking. After either falling asleep or experiencing a medical episode, the man suffered fatal injuries after what he had been smoking caught the porch on fire. Others in the home reportedly made it out safely, but the man suffered severe burns and later died, Little said.
Crews eventually left the scene and checked on the home several times; but, Little said, a neighbor called in that the home was again on fire about 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters reportedly found the home fully engulfed, but Little said the second fire is believed to have been arson and potentially connected to the theft of the home's window air conditioning unit overnight.