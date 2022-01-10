 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man critically injured in head-on crash on Riverside Drive
breaking

Man critically injured in head-on crash on Riverside Drive

  • Updated
011122-tul-nws-riversidecrash-p1

A crumpled black SUV blocks Riverside Drive’s southbound lanes south of 33rd Place, while a car straddles the median and extends into Riverside’s northbound lanes after a crash Monday evening. Riverside was closed temporarily between 33rd Place and 36th Place while the crash was investigated and cleared.

 Jacob Factor

A man was severely injured when his vehicle hit another vehicle head-on on Riverside Drive just south of the Gathering Place on Monday evening, police said.

The man was driving a Chrysler 300 in the inside northbound lane, and witnesses told officers the man’s car was “weaving in the roadway” before crossing the median near 36th Street and hitting head-on a Ford Expedition in the inside southbound lane, Tulsa Police Lt. Kurt Dodd said.

The Expedition ended up perpendicular to Riverside Drive partially on the east curb, and the Chrysler was perpendicular to the road in the middle of the street. Both cars’ front ends were smashed.

Both the car’s driver, a 28-year-old man, and the Expedition’s driver, a woman, were taken to a hospital. The man was pinned in his vehicle and was rescued using the Jaws of Life.

The man’s condition is unknown, but one of the first officers at scene said he was “severely injured.” The man was alive when he left for the hospital, though, Dodd said.

The officer first on the scene said the woman was in “much better condition” than the man and was conscious and alert.

The man’s car had no license plate, and the man himself did not have a license, police said.

Police said they expect charges to be filed against the man if he survives.

Both sides of Riverside Drive were closed from 33rd Place to 36th Place for several hours after the collision.

