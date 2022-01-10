Man critically injured in head-on crash on Riverside Drive

A man was severely injured when his vehicle hit another vehicle head-on on Riverside Drive just south of the Gathering Place on Monday evening, police said.

The man was driving a Chrysler 300 in the inside northbound lane, and witnesses told officers the man’s car was “weaving in the roadway” before crossing the median near 36th Street and hitting head-on a Ford Expedition in the inside southbound lane, Tulsa Police Lt. Kurt Dodd said.

The Expedition ended up perpendicular to Riverside Drive partially on the east curb, and the Chrysler was perpendicular to the road in the middle of the street. Both cars’ front ends were smashed.

Both the car’s driver, a 28-year-old man, and the Expedition’s driver, a woman, were taken to a hospital. The man was pinned in his vehicle and was rescued using the Jaws of Life.

The man’s condition is unknown, but one of the first officers at scene said he was “severely injured.” The man was alive when he left for the hospital, though, Dodd said.

The officer first on the scene said the woman was in “much better condition” than the man and was conscious and alert.