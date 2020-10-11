Man convicted in Welch girls' murders speaks out: 'I didn't have anything to do with it'

After the shootings, the girls escaped out a back door and hid by lying on the ground in an open field. When the mobile home was set ablaze, the girls stood up and were spotted. Pennington and Welch corralled the girls as they tried to escape, Busick said.

“Dave went after one, and Phil went after the other one,” Busick said. “They just went out there and snatched them (girls) up.”

Pennington told Busick the girls were held in the cab of Pennington’s truck as he tore down the rural dirt road toward Picher, where Welch had a mobile home.

“I’m sure the girls were scared to death of Phil,” Busick said. “They were tied up and had socks in their mouth.”

He said Welch drugged Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman and beat the two up.

“He shot the girls up with meth,” Busick said.

Lisa Broderick, a family member who runs the Find Lauria Bible Facebook page, said it's not easy to hear Busick continue to talk about the victims, but they have no other hope of finding the girls' bodies.