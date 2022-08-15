Man charged with murder in north Tulsa dispute that killed one, wounded two

Police are seeking a man charged with murder in a north Tulsa dispute last week that killed one and wounded two.

Quentin Lamar Caldwell, 20, allegedly shot Farron Cooper in the torso and leg on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at a home near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 43rd Street North. Another man was struck in the leg.

Cooper, 23, died at a hospital. The man shot in the leg and another who suffered a head wound during the assault — not by gunfire, police said — were treated at hospitals and survived their wounds.

Caldwell is charged with first-degree murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the shootings, as well as possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.

Charges have not yet been filed to account for the man whose head was wounded, according to online court records.

Tulsa police officers responding to a call of a shooting just before 6 o'clock that night found Cooper shot outside a home in the 4100 block of North Frankfort Avenue, a probable cause affidavit states.

Multiple people were apparently visiting the home, including Cooper, who had just been released from jail.

The mother of Cooper's children lived at the home, and she told police there was a "long-drawn-out" dispute over missing handguns before she heard gunshots but did not see the shooting.

The man shot in the leg, who had been staying with the woman while Cooper was in jail, said Cooper had been "trying to start a fight with him," so he contacted Caldwell to come pick him up, the affidavit states. Detectives, however, found text messages between the man and Caldwell about "our gun" being at the "spot," according to the affidavit.

When Caldwell arrived, he allegedly pulled a gun on Cooper, and Cooper punched at him. The man told police it was then that he was shot in the leg, and Caldwell shot Cooper before fleeing, the affidavit alleges.

Detectives received another tip that Caldwell had been the shooter, and an additional witness identified him from a photo lineup.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Caldwell's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.