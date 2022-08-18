Man charged with manslaughter in death of 17-year-old 'didn't realize' gun was chambered, he told police

A man charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a 17-year-old “didn’t realize” the gun he held had a bullet in the chamber, he told police.

Oscar Zermeno, 21, was charged in Tulsa County District Court on Wednesday with one count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Jordan Esteban. Second-degree manslaughter is a homicide caused by culpable negligence, which is the omission of a person to do something a reasonably careful person would do.

Police responding to a report of a shooting inside a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Garnett Road on Sunday evening found Esteban dead of a gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Esteban was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, the charging documents state, and Zermeno was in the passenger-side back seat.

Zermeno told police he was looking at a gun and accidentally shot Esteban, later explaining to homicide detectives that he “didn’t realize there was a bullet in the chamber as he squeezed the handle and trigger, which caused the gun to shoot” and strike the victim in the head.

Two witnesses who were also in the vehicle told detectives the shooting was accidental and confirmed Zermeno fired the weapon.

Zermeno was booked into the Tulsa County jail that night and he remained there Wednesday in lieu of a $75,000 bond.