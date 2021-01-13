Man charged, arrested in Tulsa's third homicide; police say victim was shot in self-defense

A Tulsa man was arrested and charged in the death of his apparent partner in crime on Wednesday; the city's third homicide victim this year.
Corban Payne, 22, faces charges of felony first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication in the death of Johnny Lee Dean.
Dean, also 22, was shot multiple times at a south Tulsa apartment complex early Monday while allegedly attempting to rob a man with Payne, according to a probable cause affidavit. Dean later died at a hospital.
Detectives determined the shooter acted in self-defense.
Officers responded to a south Tulsa apartment complex in the 1000 block of E 66th Pl. about 1:40 a.m. on report of a shooting and found Payne at the front gate kneeling over Dean, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, and attempting to save him, the affidavit states.
Payne reportedly told the officer on scene that he didn't know what had happened, and the officer took over caring for Dean before emergency medical responders arrived and took him to a hospital.
In interviews with multiple witnesses, detectives determined that a man had gone to the complex to retrieve his belongings from an ex-girlfriend's apartment, and Payne was allegedly inside the apartment at the time.
After he left, witnesses heard several gunshots and "went outside knowing that victim Johnny just called asking for the code to enter the complex," the affidavit reads.
The man fled the scene following the shooting, but his iPhone was found there, and police found him and interviewed him Tuesday.
The shooter told police that a white vehicle pulled up to the gate, blocking his vehicle, as he was loading up his personal belongings, and Dean got out of the vehicle, asking him "where he was going with the Playstation," the affidavit states.
Payne, whom the shooter knew from the apartment and another alleged confrontation with a handgun the weekend before, appeared about that time and asked the shooter "where he was going with the TV," according to the affidavit.
The man said Dean started "pulling on" him and that Payne pulled out a handgun, which he handed to Dean before starting to punch the man. The man said Dean was also "beating on" him and pointed the handgun at him.
The man said he reached into his vehicle and grabbed his handgun, shooting several times and striking Dean, the affidavit states.
"(The shooter) said he shot in self defense and said he feared for his life," the affidavit reads.
Payne reportedly ran away, and the man said he moved the white vehicle so he could move his own to flee the scene. He told police he wanted to call 911 but didn't have his phone at the time of the shooting, the affidavit states.
Police found Payne at a north Tulsa home Wednesday afternoon. He had not yet been booked into jail by Wednesday afternoon.
Detectives have said that the investigation remains ongoing.
