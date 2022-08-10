Man bound over for trial without bond; new charges added in alleged gang debt-collection killing

A man accused of murder in what prosecutors have described as a prison gang debt-collection gone wrong was bound over for trial without bond on two new charges Tuesday.

Carl Allen Couch Jr. has been in custody since January on murder, robbery, drug and firearm charges stemming from the death of Michael Johnson, whom Couch reportedly told detectives he shot on a front porch east of downtown Tulsa.

The new charges Special Judge David Guten accepted against Couch after hearing witness testimony and arguments from attorneys — conspiracy to commit a felony and gang-related offense — hinge on what brought Couch to Johnson.

Johnson's girlfriend testified that she and Johnson had just returned from a casino and were just about to get out of her car in the driveway of an acquaintance's house near Admiral Place and Florence Avenue when a man threw an elbow into Johnson's window and a woman pulled her out of her seat.

She wrestled away from the woman and ran as Johnson tried to fight off his attacker, but she said she heard gunshots as she escaped.

Arrested about a week later, Couch, also known as "A.J.," reportedly said he shot Johnson after finding out his girlfriend had cheated on him with Johnson, but detectives say they uncovered a different story.

The killing actually stemmed from an attempt to steal Johnson's Ford Mustang to collect on a drug debt Couch's white supremacist prison gang leader demanded, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler alleged.

He said Couch and his girlfriend enlisted the help of Johnson's cousin to find Johnson.

Johnson's cousin testified that Couch's girlfriend told him his wife and children would be at risk if he didn't comply.

He said he guessed they drove around town for about an hour while he tried to lead Couch, his girlfriend and another woman to where Johnson was staying and that at one point he realized that Couch was holding a gun that looked like it had a silencer attached. He also heard Couch make statements about being a type of assassin, and he said he began to fear for his life and Johnson's.

The cousin said he saw Couch shoot Johnson in the back of the head. He buried his head in his arms on the witness stand and cried before testifying that he ran several miles home and told his wife they had to pack up and leave.

Assistant Public Defender Kayla Cannon reminded the court that the cousin had his own pending firearm charges and focused on the fact that he testified that Couch's girlfriend was giving orders.

Also at issue Tuesday was to whom exactly the gang leader made the alleged request to collect Johnson's debt.

Cannon pressed Tulsa Police Homicide Detective Jeff Gatwood when searching for evidence of a direct tie between Couch and the gang leader, which Gatwood said existed, though he could not recall specifics.

Couch told police he was formerly and briefly affiliated with the prison gang, Cannon reminded the court, saying Couch had even covered over his tattoo.

Couch is currently facing assault and maiming charges related to an alleged attack within the Tulsa County jail in May where he's accused of attempting to burn or cut off a departing gang member's affiliating tattoo.

The 37-year-old, shackled in chains and present in black-and-white stripes, appeared to enjoy listening to his preliminary hearing, smirking as Gatwood testified to the makeup of his alleged white supremacist prison gang.

Cannon reminded Judge Guten that Couch repeatedly told police he did not mean to kill Johnson, but Kunzweiler argued that a headshot "seemed pretty intentional."

Couch had repeatedly told police he regretted not killing Johnson's cousin, Kunzweiler said.

Guten ordered Couch held without bond and scheduled his arraignment for later this month.

Johnson's death is not the first Couch has been accused of causing, nor the first case Kunzweiler has brought against him. He pleaded no contest and was convicted of manslaughter in 2011 in the beating death of Ricky Lee Furr, and was sentenced to three years in custody and 10 years on probation.

Also Tuesday, Kunzweiler dismissed accessory and possession of a firearm charges against Couch's co-defendant Jeremy Paul "Bubba" York, who was accused of getting rid of the gun Couch allegedly used to kill Johnson. The case docket indicates the state's witness against York failed to appear, and York was released from the Tulsa County jail.