Man at center of tribal jurisdictional issue sentenced in federal court

A federal judge on Monday signed off on a shortened prison term for a man at the center of a jurisdictional fight for prosecution rights in Oklahoma’s Indian Country.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan ordered Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta to serve a 14-month federal term for child neglect after noting the state of Oklahoma has yet to reinstate his 35-year state prison term for the same crime.

Castro-Huerta, 37, had previously agreed with federal prosecutors to a seven-year prison term in exchange for a guilty plea to child neglect charges in Indian Country.

But the plea agreement also granted Castro-Huerta credit for time he had already served either on the state conviction or while in federal custody on the child neglect charge.

Eagan calculated that Castro-Huerta had already served about 70 months of his 35-year state prison sentence before his judgment and sentence were overturned by the state Court of Criminal Appeals. Coupled with the 10 months he has served in jail while in federal custody, Eagan estimated that Castro-Huerta could serve out his federal sentence by the end of this year.

The judge noted that after Castro-Huerta, a citizen of Mexico, serves out his federal sentence he would be turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, if state charges are not reinstated by then.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said Monday that other appeal issues unrelated to Castro-Huerta’s jurisdictional claims are yet to be decided by the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Until that occurs, Kunzweiler said he was confident that Castro-Huerta would serve out his state sentence.

“Whatever the state should do, whether that’s my office or the Attorney General’s Office or the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, we’re making sure there is a hold on him so he’s not going anywhere,” Kunzweiler said.

In November 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Castro-Huerta on child neglect in Indian Country charges after the Court of Criminal Appeals indicated that it would consider dismissing his state conviction and sentence.

Castro-Huerta was among a handful of inmates who challenged their state convictions in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling, a landmark decision which recognized that the Muscogee Nation reservation, which includes much of Tulsa, had never been disestablished by Congress.

Since the original 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision, the ruling has been expanded to include the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Quapaw and Seminole reservations.

Castro-Huerta and others claimed that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try a case within the Muscogee Nation reservation that involved a member of a federally recognized tribe. Jurisdiction in those cases rests exclusively with the federal government or tribal government, depending on the facts of the case, Castro-Huerta argued.

In his case, Castro-Huerta was a non-tribal member while the victim in the case — a 5-year-old girl — was a tribal member.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals agreed with Castro-Huerta’s claim regarding the state not having jurisdiction to prosecute him. The court in April 2021 vacated his state conviction and sentence and ordered a lower court to dismiss his case while the state of Oklahoma appealed the decision and dozens of others like it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Oklahoma, saying it did share jurisdiction with federal prosecutors when a non-tribal member victimizes a tribal member while in Indian Country.

Records show the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has set aside its previous opinion that threw out Castro-Huerta’s state judgment and 35-year sentence.

But Eagan and others said Monday that the original judgment has not been reinstated at the state level.

“So for the record, as of this hearing there is no state court sentence,” Eagan said.

Castro-Huerta was initially charged in state court after his then-5-year-old stepdaughter, who had cerebral palsy and was legally blind, was admitted in 2015 to a Tulsa hospital emergency room in critical condition.

The child weighed just 19 pounds, was dehydrated and emaciated, and was covered in lice and excrement, according to court records.

In November 2017, Castro-Huerta was sentenced to the 35-year state prison term after a jury found him guilty of child neglect.

Castro-Huerta’s then-wife, Christina Calhoun, is serving a life sentence in state court after pleading guilty to child neglect.

In addition to the prison term, Eagan ordered Castro-Huerta to serve three years of supervised release. She also ordered him to not contact either the victim or her adoptive parents.