Man arrested on manslaughter complaint after 17-year-old dies in fatal shooting

A 17-year-old is dead after what witnesses told Tulsa police was an accidental shooting inside a vehicle.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to 1950 S. Garnett Road, where they found Jordan Esteban inside a car with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead about three hours later, according to Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins.

"The individual who claimed responsibility for the shooting was taken into custody by officers and was transported to the detective division for questioning," police said in a news release.

Watkins said that individual, as well as witnesses, "claimed that the shooting was accidental as the young men were passing around a gun in the car."

A 21-year-old Tulsa man remains in jail after he was booked just after midnight Monday on a complaint of second-degree manslaughter. His bond has been set at $25,000.