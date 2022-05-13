Man arrested in fatal stabbing earlier this week in east Tulsa

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man they believe responsible for an east Tulsa slaying earlier this week.

Officers had responded late Monday night regarding a call about a traffic collision, but they discovered a stabbing victim on the 6500 block of East Admiral Place, police said.

The search for a suspect started when Richard Bonat, 64, was found with multiple fatal stab wounds.

John Bryan Goode was taken into custody 2 p.m. Thursday on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Goode, listed in his arrest report as homeless, remains held in Tulsa County jail without bond.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing. Although detectives have no cause to believe anyone else was involved, those with information about Goode or Bonat are asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous.