Man arrested in connection with break-in, attempted sexual assault ordered held with no bond

An 18-year-old Tulsa man who a prosecutor said was “out of control” will not be released from jail while he faces burglary and attempted sexual abuse charges, as well as other charges linked to two other unrelated incidents.
Jesse Thomas Moore was ordered to be held without bond, with U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Cleary saying there were no conditions under which he could be released that would reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.
The decision comes after police linked Moore to another break-in in May when a 14-year-old girl told authorities she was staying at a Tulsa residence when a man she had been communicating with on social media appeared in her residence and masturbated over her while other residents in the home slept.
Moore has been held without bond since he was arrested Dec. 23 by Tulsa Police.
Cleary found probable cause for Moore to face the charges following a combination preliminary/detention hearing Wednesday in Tulsa federal court.
Cleary said while Moore should be thankful to have two parents willing to do “anything” to help him, he was going to grant the prosecution’s motion to detain Moore while awaiting trial.
“Unfortunately, I think you dug yourself into a deeper hole than they can help you with right now,” Cleary said.
Both Moore’s mother and his father, who are divorced, attended the Wednesday hearing. Moore’s father, Jerry Moore, is a former district attorney and current special judge in the judicial district that includes Cherokee County, where Jesse Moore lived previously.
Moore’s arrest came after investigators linked him to an attempted sexual assault 10 days earlier, in part, by his neon green shoes and vehicle.
A superseding criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Tulsa federal court charges Moore with attempted sexual abuse or attempted sexual contact, first-degree burglary and lewd acts with a child linked to three separate, unrelated incidents.
Moore, reportedly a member of the Cherokee Nation, was charged in federal court in accordance with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that determined major crimes committed by or upon American Indians within the 1860s-era boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, should be tried in federal court because Congress never disestablished the reservation.
Moore was arrested after occupants of a home in the 1200 block of South Evanston Avenue reported multiple Peeping Tom incidents the week prior to the assault.
Prosecutors also allege Moore is the same person who in late October repeatedly looked in the windows of a south Tulsa residence, and on at least two occasions entered the residence before being frightened and fleeing.
An affidavit submitted to Cleary in support of Moore’s arrest described the attempted assault on one of the females, who was staying with friends at the time.
The female reported she was sleeping in bed about 7:10 a.m. Dec. 13 when she felt someone “caressing her right hip cheek.”
After threatening to kill her, the intruder then ordered the woman to go to the living room of the home, where attempted to sexually assault her.
The intruder, whom she did not know, fled after the woman said she bit him on the right hand, which was covering her mouth.
Ten days after the assault, Tulsa Police officers located a black Range Rover in the 8100 block of South Riverside Drive that matched the description of the vehicle seen at both the South Evanston incidents.
Police lost sight of the vehicle after it sped away at a high rate of speed. A check of the vehicle tag led investigators to Moore.
Police said Moore’s social media accounts showed him wearing the distinctive neon green Yeezy Adidas shoes as were described by the victim.
A search warrant served on Moore’s apartment in the 1900 block of East 81st Street yielded the shoes, sweater and pants that “directly match what the suspect is seen wearing in all of the incidents caught on video surveillance,” according to the affidavit.
Moore told police while being questioned in custody that he would often go to bars in the Tulsa area where he would also snort cocaine.
“Jesse Moore stated when he drinks and uses cocaine he feels 'like ‘superman,’” according to the affidavit.
Shown photographs taken from video surveillance cameras in the area of the attempted sexual assault, Moore allegedly told investigators that “he believes the person in the photograph is him, and that he believes he committed these acts while high on cocaine, which is why he can’t remember any of it,” according to the affidavit.
Shey Duff, a Tulsa Police detective in the Special Victim’s Unit, echoed much of what was contained in the arrest affidavit while testifying as prosecutor’s only witness during the Wednesday preliminary and detention hearings.
Stan Monroe, Moore’s attorney said “He didn’t say, ‘Yeah, I did it, did he?’”
“He didn’t say, ‘I did it,’” Duff replied.
The detective said since Moore’s arrest became public, he has been linked to other incidents that require further investigation, including two potential rape victims who have come forward.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick urged Cleary to order Moore held without bond pending trial.
“What we have here is someone who obviously is out of control,” McCormick said. “We have an individual whose behavior is escalating.”