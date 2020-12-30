Man arrested in connection with break-in, attempted sexual assault ordered held with no bond

An 18-year-old Tulsa man who a prosecutor said was “out of control” will not be released from jail while he faces burglary and attempted sexual abuse charges, as well as other charges linked to two other unrelated incidents.

Jesse Thomas Moore was ordered to be held without bond, with U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Cleary saying there were no conditions under which he could be released that would reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.

The decision comes after police linked Moore to another break-in in May when a 14-year-old girl told authorities she was staying at a Tulsa residence when a man she had been communicating with on social media appeared in her residence and masturbated over her while other residents in the home slept.

Moore has been held without bond since he was arrested Dec. 23 by Tulsa Police.

Cleary found probable cause for Moore to face the charges following a combination preliminary/detention hearing Wednesday in Tulsa federal court.

Cleary said while Moore should be thankful to have two parents willing to do “anything” to help him, he was going to grant the prosecution’s motion to detain Moore while awaiting trial.