Man arrested in connection to his mother's death found dead at Tulsa County jail

A man facing a murder complaint in the death of his elderly mother was found dead in Tulsa County jail.
Scott O’Neal Wade, 58, was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint Sunday evening after investigators determined Wade had staged the death of his elderly mother.
About 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a detention officer reportedly found Wade hanging from a bedsheet in the back of his cell in the Tulsa County jail.
Officers cut Wade down and he was taken to St. John Medical Center at 5:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later, according to a detention facility incident report.
The report listed Wade's death as "death by suicide."
Officers had arrested Wade in the 3700 block of South Winston Avenue after they found Wade’s mother, a woman in her 80s, deceased.
Detectives reportedly questioned Wade and found evidence in the form of notes that Wade planned his mother’s death and later staged it to appear as an accident.
A $500,000 bond was set with Wade to appear in court Friday.
Stetson Payne 918-732-8135
Twitter: @stetson__payne
