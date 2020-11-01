Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting Saturday

Police arrested a man Saturday evening in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred earlier that day in south Tulsa.

Raymond Jordan, 29, is jailed on a first-degree murder complaint in the death of 28-year-old Shawn Addison Miller, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins announced Saturday night.

Officers received a shooting report just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of South Peoria Avenue, Capt. Malcolm Wightman said. Watkins said later that officers arrived on scene and found Miller with a single gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Miller died at a local hospital about a half hour later, Watkins said.

A subsequent investigation reportedly led detectives to Jordan, who was arrested around 6:15 p.m. in the area of 4800 South Jackson Avenue. Watkins and Wightman did not provide specific details on what could have led to the shooting.

Watkins said Miller's death is Tulsa's 70th homicide of 2020.

Samantha Vicent 918-581-8321 samantha.vicent@tulsaworld.com On Twitter @samanthavicent

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.