Man arrested for allegedly taking pictures of women in dressing rooms

Police have arrested a man for allegedly taking pictures of 40 different women in dressing rooms and hidden camera videos from his home bathroom.

Daniel Toy was arrested on Monday. He is accused of setting up a hidden camera in his home bathroom and taking numerous pictures of women in dressing room stalls in stores, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

In May, police officers responded to a Peeping Tom call at Target at 101st Street and Memorial Drive. The victim told officers someone placed a cell phone under the fitting room door as she was trying on clothing. The victim confronted Toy and attempted to reach for Toy's phone and yell for help. Another witness observed Toy allegedly frantically deleting photos from his phone and then he fled the store, according to police.

Detectives with the Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit served a search warrant on Toy's residence and collected evidence. A forensic examination was done on his electronic devices that were seized, police said.

Detectives reportedly located images of more than 40 different women undressing at retail locations throughout Tulsa. They also located videos that show Toy allegedly installing a hidden camera in his guest bathroom and numerous videos of women using that guest bathroom in Toy's residence, according to police.

Detectives also reportedly located images that show Toy was following and photographing random women in public as they shopped from August 2021 to March 2022.

Toy was arrested on five felony complaints of Peeping Tom with photographic/electronic equipment. He was released Monday from the Tulsa County jail after posting $100,000 bond, according to jail records.