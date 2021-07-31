Man arrested early Saturday after breaking into Tulsa fire truck

An Osage man was arrested early Saturday after after he allegedly attempted to steal a Tulsa fire truck, police said.
Justin Davis was heard about 3 a.m. outside a Tulsa Fire Department station in the 3500 block of North Peoria Avenue breaking glass and honking the truck's horn, police said.
Davis then reportedly started the vehicle and attempted to drive away before witnesses removed him from the truck and held him down until police arrived.
Davis was booked into the Tulsa Jail on first-degree burglary, attempted auto larceny and malicious injury to property complaints, jail records show.
