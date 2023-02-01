Man arrested during protest admits assaulting officer

A Grove man arrested in 2022 while protesting outside the Tulsa federal courthouse will serve one year of probation after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor simple assault involving a police officer, according to a plea agreement.

Jacob Richard Nokusece Wind, 40, admitted to assaulting a Tulsa Police officer Feb. 7 while he and other self-proclaimed members of the American Indian Movement were protesting the continued federal imprisonment of Leonard Peltier in Florida, according to court records.

AIM member Peltier is serving two life prison sentences in connection with the 1975 murder of two FBI agents. Pelter had just contracted COVID-19 while in prison at the time of the protests.

Some consider Peltier a political prisoner.

In his plea agreement, Wind admits he, along with two other, became involved in a verbal confrontation with the officer.

“The confrontation then became physical, during which I assaulted (the officer) by trying to punch him,” Wind wrote.

Wind was arrested along with Sandy Williams, 42, of Seminole and Jason Robert Hopson, 37, address unavailable, following the altercation with the police officer.

The three were among a group protesting just outside the Page Belcher Federal Building on Fourth Street near Denver Avenue.

Videos posted on social media depicted the officer being surrounded by protesters after he asked them to move vehicles parked on Fourth Street near the courthouse entrance. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on Fourth Street in front of the courthouse.

Tulsa Police said the protesters incorrectly claimed that because the officer was not a member of the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police, they didn’t have to follow his commands.

Police said the officer explained to the group that he was cross-deputized as a Lighthorse police officer, but it did not diswade the group.

During the ensuing scuffle, the officer ended up on the ground, videos show.

Court records indicate the officer suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the altercation, as well as a bloody finger, laceration on his nose and pain in his arm.

Police arrested Wind and Williams at the scene. Hopson was arrested later.

A federal grand jury named Wind, Williams and Hopson Feb. 7 in an indictment charging them all with assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday filed the misdemeanor charge in Wind’s case, just prior to him pleading guilty. A judge will consider at Wind’s sentencing date whether to accept the plea bargain. A sentencing date has not been set.

A jury trial for both Williams and Hopson is scheduled to begin Monday in Tulsa federal court.

In addition to the guilty plea, Wind agreed to pay an undetermined amount of restitution to the officer.

Wind is an enrolled member of the Muscogee Nation.